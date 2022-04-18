I’m ready to represent the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup – Samuel Inkoom

Speaking to the media after scoring his first goal for Accra Hearts of Oak over the weekend, Inkoom said though he has not played for the national team in the past 7 years, he will be ready anytime when called upon.

“Of course, I am open to the Black Stars. I keep on saying I will never turn my back on my country. The country that has given me a huge platform in my life, I will never turn my back when they call me,” he told Untold Stories TV Gh.

Inkoom has signed a one-year deal with Ghanaian Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak.

Inkoom had intended to play for his former team Kumasi Asante Kotoko but he was unable to reach a deal with Porcupine Warriors.

Pulse Ghana

He was part of the Kotoko side that won the Ghana Premier League in 2008, before joining Swiss giants Basel.

He also played for the Black Stars between 2008 and 2016, featuring at numerous Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Ghana reached the quarter-finals.