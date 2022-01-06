RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'I’m seeing a terrorist attack at 2021 AFCON' – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Emmanuel Ayamga

Controversial preacher, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, says it has been revealed to him that a terrorist attack could disrupt the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The founder of the True Word Fire Prophetic Ministries said all the countries that will participate in the tournament must pray to avert such a disaster.

The 2021 AFCON will be hosted in Cameroon and is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Speaking during a 31st watch-night ceremony, Nigel Gaisie said the spirit revealed to him a terrorist attack in Cameroon.

“This is an international prophecy. The Lord carried my spirit into a place like Cameroon concerning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I saw something like players standing on a stretcher and they were in pains as some of them were crying,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Let the nation Cameroon pray and any other qualified team also do same because I’m seeing something like a terrorist attack and explosive attacks.

“I’m seeing that something happened at the stadium and the whole place was in disorder and people died.”

The controversial pastor is noted for making doom prophecies, with a section of Ghanaians criticising his modus operandi.

Last year, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, cautioned pastors against making prophecies that disrupt the peace of the nation.

This directive limited the number of doom prophecies in Ghana, but some pastors, including Nigel Gaisie, decided to take their prophecies international.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will begin their AFCON campaign on Monday when they take on Morocco in Group C.

Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

