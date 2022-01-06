'I’m seeing a terrorist attack at 2021 AFCON' – Prophet Nigel Gaisie

The 2021 AFCON will be hosted in Cameroon and is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Speaking during a 31st watch-night ceremony, Nigel Gaisie said the spirit revealed to him a terrorist attack in Cameroon.

Pulse Ghana

“This is an international prophecy. The Lord carried my spirit into a place like Cameroon concerning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. I saw something like players standing on a stretcher and they were in pains as some of them were crying,” he said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“Let the nation Cameroon pray and any other qualified team also do same because I’m seeing something like a terrorist attack and explosive attacks.

“I’m seeing that something happened at the stadium and the whole place was in disorder and people died.”

The controversial pastor is noted for making doom prophecies, with a section of Ghanaians criticising his modus operandi.

IMAGO / Chahine Sebiaa

Last year, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, cautioned pastors against making prophecies that disrupt the peace of the nation.

This directive limited the number of doom prophecies in Ghana, but some pastors, including Nigel Gaisie, decided to take their prophecies international.