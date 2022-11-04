According to the former AC Milan midfielder, the dishonesty by the management of the Black Stars at the time was what led to his altercation with Medeama owner, Moses Parker.
I’m sorry for assaulting you at 2014 World Cup – Sulley Muntari apologises to Moses Parker
Former Black Stars player, Sulley Ali Muntari, has finally opened up about the unfortunate incidents that happened in the camp of the national team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Recommended articles
In an interview in Accra, Muntari said he has since regretted the assault and he is looking forward to meeting Mr. Parker to apologise to him directly.
"I don’t disrespect elders so it will take a lot of things for me to react unfortunately, he was sitting in front of me and things got really bad. Immediately it happened, and I felt really bad. I wasn’t thinking just about him but his daughter, his family, his wife, and all those things. It’s not right for someone to disrespect their father. I’ve looking for him to apologize to him for my behavior at that time but I have not seen him yet.
I will use this opportunity to apologize to him. I disgraced him and made people ridicule him. It was not intentional to do something like that. Whenever I see him, I will find a way to apologize to him directly. He is an elder and I’ve been looking for him for a long time. I’ve no bad feelings about him. It was not him but the situation,” he said.
“I never had the chance to talk to him but I don’t think I had problems with him during the World cup. It was a pile of a lot of things that led to me bursting out. I’m someone who doesn’t talk and when I work, I work really hard.”
Muntari who would not want to blame anyone hinted that the players were frustrated with the failure of the FA and government to fulfill the promises they made to the players.
According to him, the players would have been satisfied if the authorities were candid and honest with them instead of playing hide-and-seek with them.
“It’s like you keep on stabbing someone and not let the persons bleed. We sacrificed a lot and this is what we do for a living. I’m not saying you shouldn’t get paid but tell us that I’m not giving it to you today, I will give it to you next two days. Next two days, you give it to me but if I come and you say next three days, people are human,” he told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.
It will be recalled that Sulley Muntari allegedly assaulted Moses Parker during a meeting between the leadership of the Black Stars players and the management committee.
More from category
-
We’ll make good use of MTN’s $2 million sponsorship at the World Cup – Sports Minister
-
Asamoah Gyan drops new song for the 2022 World Cup
-
An African country can win the World Cup in Qatar - FIFA S/General Fatma Samoura