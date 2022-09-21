'I respect it' - No hard feelings from Arsenal's Jesus after Brazil snub

Jesus has promised to keep working hard and ‘trying his best’ after Brazilian boss Tite snubbed him.

Brazil takes on African giants Ghana and Tunisia in two pulsating international friendly matches as the teams step up preparations for the World Cup in Qatar.

However, in-form Gunner, Jesus, was a surprise omission from the 26-man squad made public by Tite.

Jesus to keep trying his best to be back in the Brazil squad

The 25-year-old summer signing from Manchester City has quickly become a fan favourite at the Emirates from his sensational start to life at the club.

Jesus has scored four (4) goals and assisted three (3) others in just seven (7) Premier League matches for the Gunners following the switch from City.

However, despite his form for the London club, he was not considered good enough for the Brazilian squad.

But the talented striker has no hard feelings for the snub and has promised to try his best to get back into the team.

“I respect (Tite’s decision to not call him up) I’m Brazilian and I will always support Brazil,” Jesus stated as per

“And I also respect the players that are there, they’re top players. I’ll keep trying my best to get chances again,” he added.