‘Inactive Sulley Muntari won’t make any impact at Hearts’ – Alhaji Grunsah

Muntari will spend the next one year with the Phobians as they aim to retain the league title they won last season.

Expressing his opinion on Hearts’ latest signing, Alhaji Grunsah said he doesn’t see Muntari making a major impact at the club.

The King Faisal bankroller cited the veteran midfielder’s inactivity in the last few years as his reason for drawing this conclusion.

“He should come and play as to whether if he can play for them to win the league or not we shall see,” he told Accra-based Happy FM.

“How many years now has he been playing competitive? In my opinion, he cannot really make a big impact.”

Muntari started his career with Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals before moving abroad.

He has since lined up for the likes of AC Milan, Sunderland, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Inter Milan, where he won the Champions League.

The 37-year-old has, however, been inactive for over two years after parting ways with Spanish side Albacete in the summer of 2019.