Inaki Williams: Ghana striker suffers injury in Athletic Bilbao win over Cadiz

Williams also missed a penalty in the first half before being replaced by Gorka Guruzeta in the 54th minute after suffering an injury.

It is currently unknown what the extent of his injury is, but the striker's La Liga record for most consecutive appearances could now come to an end.

In October 2021, he broke the record for most consecutive games in La Liga history when he featured against Alaves, marking his 203rd straight game in the Spanish topflight.

He has since started 236 consecutive La Liga games, but has now suffered his first injury since 2016, which could rule him out of Bilbao’s next league game.

In July, Inaki declared his readiness to represent the country of his parents after switching nationality from Spain to Ghana.

This was after the striker and his brother, Nico, visited Ghana in June, and paid a courtesy call on their traditional home to reconnect with their roots.

The Williams brothers were born to Ghanaian parents who later emigrated to Spain over two decades ago.