Inaki Williams has to work on his goal-scoring – Ernesto Valderde

Despite being a constant fixture in the team, only once – in the 2018/19 season – has the 28-year-old reached double figures in La Liga.

Last season, Williams scored eight goals in 38 league matches and, the season before, he netted just six times for Athletic Bilbao in the league.

Valverde believes the striker can offer more due to his versatility and, therefore, wants him to improve his numbers in front of goal.

"Well, he has been playing as a centre-forward lately. He can play both there and on the flank and during the pre-season we will test both positions,” the Athletic Bilbao boss said at a press conference, as quoted by Footballghana.

“He is a player who produces a lot and then we want him to always be more accurate in front of goal.

“I think he has to work on that, he's working on it and we're going to see if we can get him to increase his numbers.”