Inaki Williams has to work on his goal-scoring – Ernesto Valderde

Emmanuel Ayamga

Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde has urged Inaki Williams to work on his goal-scoring in order to improve his numbers up front.

Williams has been with the Basque club for almost a decade and has been the team’s main striker in recent seasons.

Despite being a constant fixture in the team, only once – in the 2018/19 season – has the 28-year-old reached double figures in La Liga.

Last season, Williams scored eight goals in 38 league matches and, the season before, he netted just six times for Athletic Bilbao in the league.

Valverde believes the striker can offer more due to his versatility and, therefore, wants him to improve his numbers in front of goal.

"Well, he has been playing as a centre-forward lately. He can play both there and on the flank and during the pre-season we will test both positions,” the Athletic Bilbao boss said at a press conference, as quoted by Footballghana.

“He is a player who produces a lot and then we want him to always be more accurate in front of goal.

“I think he has to work on that, he's working on it and we're going to see if we can get him to increase his numbers.”

Meanwhile, Williams recently switched nationality to play for Ghana and is expected to represent the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup later this year.

