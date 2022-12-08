I see Kudus playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona soon – Inaki Williams

Kudus made a big impact for Ghana during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, having been a standout against both Portugal and South Korea.

He provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea.

The playmaker has since been linked with a number of European clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea.

Williams has also been impressed by Kudus’ meteoric rise and believes he will soon leave Ajax for a bigger European club.

“I think Ajax is starting to get too small for him and hopefully he will make the leap to a big club soon,” Williams told Radio Marca.

“I would have liked him to have had a Basque family member to be able to bring him to Bilbao because he is a bomb, he is a machine. He is very complete and with his young age, he still has a lot of room for improvement.”

Replying to a question on whether he sees Kudus playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid anytime soon, he said: “Yes. I see him playing in a big club. He has plenty of potential and a great margin for improvement, his ceiling has not yet been seen at all. I think he may be a revelation before long.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that the club has been keeping tabs on Kudus.