I see Kudus playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona soon – Inaki Williams

The Athletic Bilbao forward is of the view that the 22-year-old is beginning to outgrow his current club Ajax Amsterdam.
Ghana striker Inaki Williams believes international teammate Mohammed Kudus will soon join a big club like Real Madrid or Barcelona.
Kudus made a big impact for Ghana during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, having been a standout against both Portugal and South Korea.
He provided an assist in Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal in their opening group game and also scored twice in their win against South Korea.
The playmaker has since been linked with a number of European clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea.
Williams has also been impressed by Kudus’ meteoric rise and believes he will soon leave Ajax for a bigger European club.
“I think Ajax is starting to get too small for him and hopefully he will make the leap to a big club soon,” Williams told Radio Marca.
“I would have liked him to have had a Basque family member to be able to bring him to Bilbao because he is a bomb, he is a machine. He is very complete and with his young age, he still has a lot of room for improvement.”
Replying to a question on whether he sees Kudus playing for Barcelona or Real Madrid anytime soon, he said: “Yes. I see him playing in a big club. He has plenty of potential and a great margin for improvement, his ceiling has not yet been seen at all. I think he may be a revelation before long.”
Meanwhile, Barcelona’s Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff has confirmed that the club has been keeping tabs on Kudus.
Cruyff said he knows Kudus very well for his exploits at Ajax in the Dutch league and is aware the 22-year-old is attracting interest from lots of clubs.
