Inaki Williams reveals secret behind his 237 consecutive La Liga appearance record

The 28-year-old’s La Liga appearance record was at risk after he was forced off with an injury during Athletic Bilbao’s win over Cadiz last week.

The forward, who scored and also missed a penalty in that game, was replaced by Gorka Guruzeta in the 54th minute after suffering an injury.

However, he recovered in time to play his 237th consecutive game in the Spanish topflight as Athletic Bilbao lost 1-0 to Espanyol at the weekend.

"I take care of myself, eat well, rest and good genetics. There is a lot of talk about this record. I have not been very aware of what I have been achieving,” Williams said, as quoted by Goal.

"It is a cluster of things that everything indicates that it is very difficult for it to be repeated. I am happy, I also freak out with these numbers."

Meanwhile, the Athletic Bilbao striker is part of Ghana’s 29-man squad to play in friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.

In July, Williams declared his readiness to represent the country of his parents after switching nationality from Spain to Ghana.