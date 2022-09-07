RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Inaki Williams reveals secret behind his 237 consecutive La Liga appearance record

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has opened up on how he has managed to maintain his record of playing in every La Liga game since April 2016.

Williams said although he doesn’t care too much about what the numbers say, he takes very good care of himself and rests well.

The 28-year-old’s La Liga appearance record was at risk after he was forced off with an injury during Athletic Bilbao’s win over Cadiz last week.

The forward, who scored and also missed a penalty in that game, was replaced by Gorka Guruzeta in the 54th minute after suffering an injury.

However, he recovered in time to play his 237th consecutive game in the Spanish topflight as Athletic Bilbao lost 1-0 to Espanyol at the weekend.

"I take care of myself, eat well, rest and good genetics. There is a lot of talk about this record. I have not been very aware of what I have been achieving,” Williams said, as quoted by Goal.

"It is a cluster of things that everything indicates that it is very difficult for it to be repeated. I am happy, I also freak out with these numbers."

Meanwhile, the Athletic Bilbao striker is part of Ghana’s 29-man squad to play in friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua later this month.

In July, Williams declared his readiness to represent the country of his parents after switching nationality from Spain to Ghana.

He is expected to make his international bow during the September friendlies and should be a key player for the Black Stars at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

