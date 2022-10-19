Inaki Williams scores on his 350th appearance for Athletic Bilbao

Inaki latched onto a lobbed pass from Ander Herrera and applied a tidy finish to put Bilbao into the lead after just two minutes.

However, Getafe rallied back to restore parity in the 27th minute when Carles Alena took advantage of the defensive mix-up to score.

Bilbao went ahead again after the restart when Inaki’s brother, Nico, provided a cutback for Raul Garcia to prod the ball home.

The away side could not hold on to their lead, though, as Munir El Haddadi came from the bench to grab the all-important equaliser for Getafe.

Inaki has been in impressive form this season, having now been involved in five goals in as games this season.

He has so far scored four times for Bilbao in La Liga, while also providing one assist as the club’s leading striker.

Earlier in the season, manager Valverde urged Inaki to work on his goal-scoring in order to improve his numbers up front.

Last season, the forward scored eight goals in 38 league matches and, the season before, he netted six times for Bilbao in the league.