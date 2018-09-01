Inaki Williams to visit Ghana for charit

news

Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Wiiliams is expected in Ghana this year for humanitarian work.

Wiiliams will be accompanied by teammate Oscar de Marcos.

Williams was born to a Ghanaian father and a Liberian mother in Spain.

De Marcos recently revealed his charity works on social media.

The 29-year-old was spotted paying visits to kids in the oncology ward of the Cruces Hospital in Bilbao - a journey that he makes every Friday when he has a day off from football.

This, however, is not the only humanitarian action the player has undertaken, as he has already travelled to Central Africa several times in order to provide disadvantaged communities with aid.

SThe former Alaves right-back has also travelled to Peru, where an NGO linked to his former teammate Carlos Gurpegui operates.