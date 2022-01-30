‘Incoming’ Ghana coach Chris Hughton spotted with Hudson-Odoi’s father in Accra

An exclusive Citi Sports report noted that Hughton arrived in Ghana on Friday and it appears the former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United boss has already shifted into gear as he tries to lure the many foreign players of Ghanaian descent to play for the Black Stars.

The report added that the biggest attraction of Hughton, whose father is Ghanaian, is believed to be his ability to lure Ghanaian players born abroad to represent the Black Stars with Hudson-Odoi and Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey the biggest prospects.

About Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton's managerial pedigree spans over 20 years and includes leading two clubs, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion to promotion to the Premier League.

His last job was at Championship side Nottingham Forest where he led them to safety in the 2020/2021 season before leaving in September 2021 at the start of the 2021/2022 Championship season.