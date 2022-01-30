RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Incoming’ Ghana coach Chris Hughton spotted with Hudson-Odoi’s father in Accra

Berlinda Entsie

While he is ticked to be the favourite to replace Milovan Rajevac as Ghana national team coach, Chris Hughton has met Callum Hudson-Odoi’s father at the Larbiadi beach hotel in Ghana.

Chris Hughton spotted with Hudson-Odoi’s father

The move may be an attempt of the sixty-three-year-old Hughton to convince the Chelsea star to play for Ghana.

An exclusive Citi Sports report noted that Hughton arrived in Ghana on Friday and it appears the former Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United boss has already shifted into gear as he tries to lure the many foreign players of Ghanaian descent to play for the Black Stars.

The report added that the biggest attraction of Hughton, whose father is Ghanaian, is believed to be his ability to lure Ghanaian players born abroad to represent the Black Stars with Hudson-Odoi and Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey the biggest prospects.

About Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton's managerial pedigree spans over 20 years and includes leading two clubs, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion to promotion to the Premier League.

His last job was at Championship side Nottingham Forest where he led them to safety in the 2020/2021 season before leaving in September 2021 at the start of the 2021/2022 Championship season.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager landed in Ghana recently to be interviewed for the Black Stars head coach role.

