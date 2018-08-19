'Incredible': Guardiola hails hat-trick hero Aguero

news

Pep Guardiola claimed Sergio Aguero has never been better after the Manchester City striker's hat-trick inspired a 6-1 rout of Huddersfield on Sunday.

Aguero became City's record goalscorer during their Premier League title-winning campaign last season and the Argentina forward enjoyed another memorable moment at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The 30-year-old's latest goal spree took him to nine Premier League trebles in his City career, just behind record holder Alan Shearer's 11.

City manager Guardiola was thrilled by Aguero's lethal display and admitted his forward is hitting new heights.

"The pass was outstanding, the control by Sergio Aguero. I never saw him like this since I was here, he is in an incredible condition with the ball and without the ball," Guardiola said.

"I thought to take Sergio off before the hat-trick but in the end it was perfect, he scored a goal and off to a standing ovation."

City have made a swaggering start to their title defence, brushing aside Arsenal last weekend before crushing Huddersfield.

Ominously for their title rivals, Guardiola believes City are even better than last season.

"We started better than last season. We made a good performance in 90 minutes," he said.

"Last season Huddersfield played five at the back. We decided today, we would play with two strikers. All the players made a good performance."

The return to fitness of France defender Benjamin Mendy, who missed most of last season with a knee injury has been a major boost to City.

"We could not attack in this way last year because we did not have Benjamin Mendy, he is so clever to go up and down," Guardiola said.

"When we have we are able to attack in that way."