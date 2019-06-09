Adjah who shone par excellence in the recently concluded Indian second division for Mohammedan SC, a club he joined straight from Okor Nowomi two years ago, is back in the country on a short holiday after winning the goal king to power his side to a third place finish.

He will lead the Adjah XI featuring the likes of former Ghana U-17 and U-20 national team star, Francis Narh, Foster who just returned from a trial at Belgium champions, Genk, former Dreams FC star now based in Austria, Benjamin Tetteh as well as also former Okor Nowomi attacker, Adebayor who is now on the books of Leganes in Spain.

According to the organisers, Adjah wants to use the occasion to show his appreciation to his former club for nurturing him as a youngster and honing his skills to be doing what he is currently doing in the Hero's Division Two league in the Asian country and also assure them that there is much more to come.

The Ghanaian forward who has risen to become the captain of Mohammedan SC scored 31 goals in 32 matches in all competitions during the 2018/19 season, winning the goal king and a total of five trophies since joining the club.

"He was always a good striker even when he was much younger playing for Okor Nowomi before he left for India and we always knew he could perform on any team with the right incentives. We are not surprised at all with his goal scoring heroics for Mohammedan SC, we are so proud of him," said Francis Akplehey Narh-Legba, an executive board member of Okor Nowomi who currently play in the Greater Accra Division Two league.

"We are even happier he has decided to bring his friends down to play this special friendly match, not only will it be an opportunity for our people to watch some foreign based players, it will also be a motivation to our current players to believe that with hard work they can also achieve their dreams," Mr. Narh-Legba added.

