Both teams are entering into this fixture well-motivated following their respective victories over the weekend: Dwarfs managed an important away win at Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday, while Great Olympics edged WAFA 1-0 at the same venue on Sunday.

Current form

Great Olympics have had their best start to the league in a long while, having won three (3), drawn one (1) and lost one (1) in five (5) games played.

With five matches played the hosts are lying third on the league log, with a game in hand and a win will take them to the summit of the league log with 13 points.

Dwarfs are currently sitting 12th on the league table, having won two (2), drawn one (1) and lost two (2) in five (5) games played thus far.

Gladson Awako who is the skipper of the Dade Boys will lead his team once again. His coach Annor Walker has described him as the coach on the field. The former TP Mazembe and Berekum Chelsea midfielder has established himself as the most creative player in the Ghana Premier League.

Awako was the architect of Kotoko’s fall last midweek, when he weaved through their defence, before delivering an incisive cross which was headed home and over the weekend, he registered the only goal in Olympics win over WAFA.

Ebusua Dwarfs will be counting on 19-year-old Benjamin Acquah who bagged both goals against Legon Cities in Accra last week Friday.

Head to head

Great Olympics are facing off against Ebusua Dwarfs for the 63rd time in the Ghanaian topflight league in encounters which date back to 1956.

In the 62 league games played between them, Great Olympics have been dominant, having won 29, lost 10 and drawn 23 against Ebusua Dwarfs.

The first-ever league encounter between them was played on 6th August, 1956: Dwarfs 0-1 Great Olympics: Scorer- Justin Wiah.

At the home grounds of the ‘Wonder Club’, the Cape Coasters have emerged victorious just twice, drawn nine (9) and lost 19.

Dwarfs had to wait until 1963 before winning their first league game in Accra against Great Olympics: 16th June 1963: Great Olympics 0-1 Ebusua Dwarfs.

The last time ‘Dade Boys’ suffered a home defeat against the Abontoa Abontoa lads was 11th February, 1990: Olympics 1-2 Dwarfs

In the Ghana Premier League, Dwarfs are yet to win at Great Olympics in eight (8) visits: lost four (5) and drawn three (3).

Great Olympics have won their two previous ties against Dwarfs in the month of December.

The last time Great Olympics came face to face against Dwarfs was in April, 2017: Great Olympics 1-0 Dwarfs.

But in the 2020 truncated league, which does not apply to the head to head because the season was truncated, Great Olympics edged Dwarfs 2-0 in Accra

Below is the summary of their head to head

Total= 61

Olympics wins- 29

Dwarfs wins= 9

Draws= 23

Meetings in the Ghana Premier (1993-1994)

Total= 16

Olympics wins= 62

Dwarfs wins= 3

Draws= 7

Meetings at the home of Olympics

Total- 30

Olympics wins= 19

Dwarfs wins= 2

Draws= 9

Meetings at the home of Dwarfs in the Premier League

Total- 8

Olympics wins= 5

Dwarfs wins= 0

Draws= 3