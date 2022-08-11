Evelyn Badu: Injured Black Princesses captain to miss World Cup opener against USA

Ghana is paired in what has been widely described as a group of death, alongside powerhouses Japan and the Netherlands.

A statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the Black Princesses’ captain has suffered an ankle injury and risks missing the game against the USA.

“Captain of the Black Princesses, Evelyn Badu may miss the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury in the team's training in Costa Rica ahead of the Group D opener against USA on Thursday,” the statement said.

“The Avaldnes midfielder is currently in POP awaiting scan results to confirm the extent of injury to the ankle.

“The medical team and management are providing the captain with all the required support at this moment to get her back on her feat.”

Should Badu be unable to recover in time to play against the USA, it will be a big blow for Ghana as she’s one of the team’s most important players.

The former Hasaacas Ladies star is among the best players on the continent, having won big at the 2022 CAF Awards after bagging two awards on the night.