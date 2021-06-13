Injured Verratti close to return for Italy at Euro 2020

Paris Saint-Germain's Verratti sat out Italy's 3-0 win on Friday against Turkey, but has returned to training this weekend.

The team are now hopeful the 28-year-old could be fit for the final Group A games against the Swiss on Wednesday and Wales four days later.

"Verratti's recovery programme is going ahead as established without problems," Andrea Ferretti, the Italian team's chief doctor, told a press conference on Sunday.

"There are still three days left and there is still the so-called 'last mile' to go, the most demanding one."

Verratti played for 20 minutes on Saturday in a game with the Pescara youth team.

"Yesterday we included him in a match, today the last mile begins, the most important one, that is the work together with the team," continued Ferretti.

"We hope that everything continues as it has gone so far."