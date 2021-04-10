Injury-hit Bayern Munich held ahead of PSG clash

Dortmund need to overturn a 2-1 first leg defeat at home to Manchester City on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Substitute striker Ansgar Knauff came off the bench to score Dortmund's winner on only his third league appearance.

The 19-year-old, who made his Champions League debut in the defeat at City after being promoted from the reserves, dribbled clear following Erling Braut Haaland's pass to score his first Bundesliga goal.

"It's been an unbelievable week with my Champions League debut and first Bundesliga goal," said Knauff. "I hope things keep going so well."

This was Haaland's sixth game without a goal for club or country, but he claimed two assists.