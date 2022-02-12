RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Insigne overtakes Maradona with Inter strike

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Jumping for joy: team-mates rush to congratulate a leaping Lorenzo after his 11th Napoli goal gave them the lead against Inter Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI

Lorenzo Insigne overtook Diego Maradona in Napoli's all-time scorers list on Saturday after netting the penalty which gave his boyhood team the lead against Serie A title rivals Inter Milan.

Insigne, who has played his entire senior career with Napoli, smashed home from the penalty spot in the seventh minute to open the scoring and take his club tally to 116.

The 30-year-old's spot-kick could be crucial in the race for the Scudetto as Napoli started Saturday's match just one point behind champions and league leaders Inter.

Insigne will move to Toronto FC in July after signing a lucrative four-year deal with the Major League Soccer side last month, giving him one last season to emulate Maradona and win a league title with Napoli.

During his tumultuous time at Napoli, Maradona led the southern club to their only two Serie A crowns and the 1989 UEFA Cup.

