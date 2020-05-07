The accident which didn't claim any life happened at Adenta a suburb of Accra.

Apronti and the other victims of the accident were sent to the hospital and the Inter Allies goalkeeper was discharged on Wednesday night after the medical examination proved he was out of danger.

George Apronti has narrated how the accident occurred.

"It happened yesterday. Our car crashed with a towing car. I thank God for my life," Apronti told Kickgh.com in an interview.

He is the number two goalkeeper of the Premier League side.