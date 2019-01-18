Portuguese trainer made history in Italian football when he led Inter Milan to a treble- UEFA Champions League, Italian Cup and the English Premier League.

Despite coaching Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United, he thinks the Inter Milan team of 2010 is the best he has ever coached.

"I have to say Inter because we won everything," he responded."I have to be objective; I have to be respectful to them for [being] a team that won everything.

"They won until the last day."

"All the competitions, they won the treble. "

"[Inter] beat the best team in the world 3-1, Barcelona."

The 55-year-old was also asked about his plans for coaching going forward, following his dismissal by United in December.

"I want to coach, I'm young," he added.

"I have been in football for many years but I'm still very young.

"I'm going to stay where I belong; I belong at the top level of football and that is where I am going to be.