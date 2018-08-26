Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A with Torino stalemate


Football Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A with Torino stalemate

Inter Milan, considered among the Serie A title challengers this season, lost further ground by letting a two-goal led slip to draw 2-2 with Torino on Sunday with Luciano Spalletti's side collecting a single point from their first two games.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A with 2-2 Torino stalemate. play

Inter Milan lose ground in Serie A with 2-2 Torino stalemate.

(AFP)

Inter Milan, considered among the Serie A title challengers this season, lost further ground by letting a two-goal led slip to draw 2-2 with Torino on Sunday with Luciano Spalletti's side collecting a single point from their first two games.

Champions Juventus beat Lazio 2-0 and last season's runners-up Napoli came from two goals down to rally past AC Milan 3-2 on Saturday to both start their campaigns with the maximum six points.

Inter Milan -- who returned to the Champions League after finishing fourth in Serie A last season -- had fallen to a shock 1-0 opening defeat to Sassuolo.

The northerners looked in control in the San Siro with their Argentine top scorer last season Mauro Icardi setting up Croatia World Cup finalist Ivan Perisic for the opener after six minutes with Stefan de Vrij heading the second after 32 minutes.

But Spalletti's side lost their way after an hour with Andrea Belotti pulling one back for Torino after a goalkeeping error by Samir Handanovic. New French signing Soualiho Metie earned the point on 68 minutes.

Salvatore Sirigu denied Perisic late on to give Torino their first point after last week's 1-0 loss to Roma.

Inter now trail Juventus and Napoli by five points while Roma, third last season, will bid for their second win on Monday against Atalanta.

"It's difficult to explain how we conceded those goals, but the reality is that the team is struggling with pressure," said Spalletti.

Meanwhile, surprise package SPAL, playing their second season in the top flight, are also riding high after their second win, a 1-0 victory over promoted Parma.

A Mirco Antenucci volley four minutes after the break gave SPAL all the points against the former two-time UEFA Cup winners, who are back in the top flight after three consecutive promotions saw them climb back through the divisions when bankruptcy led to automatic relegation to Serie D.

Meanwhile, Genoa beat Empoli 2-1 amid scenes of high emotion in their first match since the bridge tragedy in the city which killed 43 people two weeks ago.

Supporters observed 43 minutes of silence in memory of the victims and the names of the victims were flashed up on large screens in the stadium as the crowd applauded at the 43-minute mark.

Fiorentina crushed Chievo 6-1 with Giovanni Simeone scoring the final goal three minutes into injury time with his father, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, watching from the stands.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: 'Remedy needed' - VAR grumbles blight German league's opening weekend Football 'Remedy needed' - VAR grumbles blight German league's opening weekend
Super Clash: Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak
Football: Bordeaux win but are coy on reports Henry will refuse their approach Football Bordeaux win but are coy on reports Henry will refuse their approach
Football: Sarri shocked by Benitez's negative Newcastle Football Sarri shocked by Benitez's negative Newcastle
Football: Marseille close in on Roma midfielder Strootman Football Marseille close in on Roma midfielder Strootman
Football: Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back Football Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to...bullet
6 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
7 Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over...bullet
8 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
9 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he...bullet
10 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won Russia 2018bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Manchester City's Belgian defender Vincent Kompany struggled against Wolves
Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata was back in Celtic's good books on Sunday
Football Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton
Chelsea's Eden Hazard put his side on course for victory at Newcastle
Football 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle
Fulham's Serbian manager Slavisa Jokanovic secured his first win of the season
Football Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win