It is understood that Mauro Icardi was stripped of his captaincy because he has been dragging his feet over talks to sign a new contract.

READ MORE: Kwadwo Asamoah saved by VAR in Inter Milan Coppa Italia elimination

The 25-year-old striker has a contract with Inter Milan until 2021, but talks for a new contract with his wife Wanda Nara, who happens to be his agent have stalled.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti called for a resolution after Saturday's win over Parma with goalkeeper Samir Handanovic named the new skipper.

The club tweeted: "Samir Handanovic is the new Inter captain."

The Slovenia international, 34, joined Inter from Udinese in 2012 while Icardi arrived from Sampdoria in 2013, taking over as captain from Andrea Ranocchia in 2015.

Mauro Icardi who joined Inter Milan from Sampdoria n 2013 has been the livewire of the team, having registered 122 goals in 208 appearances.