Several figures from the football world and other fields have donated large sums to continue looking for the pair, who remain missing.

Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot contributed 25,000 euros to the cause, while Papu Gomez, among others, added 2,000 euros to the pot.

So far, there have been 2,400 donors and over 200,000 euros have been raised for the cause and it is hoped that they can raise 300,000 euros.In any case, the amount needed to carry on the operation is still unknown.

The player's family have already began negotiations with a private company to continue carrying out the search.In order to carry that out, they will first need authorisation from the island of Guernsey.

Well-known players who have contributed so far:

Adrien Rabiot (25,000 euros)

Dimitri Payet (10,000 euros)

Nordi Mukiele (4,000 euros)

Papu Gomez (2,002 euros)

Ilkay Gundogan (2,000 euros)

Laurent Koscielny (2,000 euros)

Lucas Lima (1,000 euros)