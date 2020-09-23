He said young footballers must learn from the mistakes of their older peers, most of whom usually suffer after retirement.

Appiah, therefore, advised footballers to prioritise investing while they are active and they will be enjoy their lives after football.

Former Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah

“When we were in camp I was advising the young ones. It is important that as they are playing they should not make the mistakes that a lot of footballers make,” he told Betty Yawson in an interview.

“It is important that they try to put up some investment now instead of buying cars and buildings.

“If they can do this they will live forever in happiness.”

Appiah played for the Black Stars in the 1980s through to the 90s and was part of the Ghana side that won the AFCON in 1982.

He was also a key member of the Asante Kotoko side that won the CAF Champions League a year later in 1983.

The 60-year-old has since had two stints as coach of the Black Stars, with his highlight being qualification to the 2014 World Cup.