RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Invite Sulley Muntari for World Cup playoffs against Nigeria – Oduro Nyarko to Otto Addo

Authors:

Evans Annang

A former Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars, Oduro Nyarko has called on interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo to include Sulley Ali Muntari in the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Sulley Muntari starred against Asante Kotoko
Sulley Muntari starred against Asante Kotoko

He said the current form of the Hearts of Oak midfielder should earn him a call up in two crucial games against Nigeria.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Sikka FM, Mr. Nyarko said the former AC Milan player’s performance against Asante Kotoko in the President’s Cup should get him the call up.

“Sulley Muntari always give tailored measured passes and he needs to be in the Ghana’s squad which will face Nigeria in the upcoming World Cup Play offs,” he said.

Black Stars goalkeeper trainer Richard Kingson has also stated that a call up for Sulley Muntari is not far-fetched.

“Sulley Muntari did so well and I’m sure it will change the scenario about experienced players joining our local clubs,” he told Hot FM.

Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak
Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak Pulse Ghana

“Even though his fitness level is not up there, he was good on the day and surely we can’t rule out a call-up for Black Stars.”

Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for the doubleheader this week.

Ghana host Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup playoff on March 25 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on March 29.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Why I turned down England – Hudson-Odoi breaks silence

Callum Hudson-Odoi: My craziest experience was watching a Hearts of Oak game

Callum Hudson-Odoi: My craziest experience was watching a Hearts of Oak game

Hearts 2-1 Kotoko: Phobians win 2022 President’s Cup

Hearts 2-1 Kotoko: Phobians win 2022 President’s Cup

Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak

Sulley Muntari sets enviable record after winning President’s Cup with Hearts of Oak