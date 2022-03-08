He said the current form of the Hearts of Oak midfielder should earn him a call up in two crucial games against Nigeria.
Invite Sulley Muntari for World Cup playoffs against Nigeria – Oduro Nyarko to Otto Addo
A former Chief Executive Officer of Wa All Stars, Oduro Nyarko has called on interim Black Stars coach Otto Addo to include Sulley Ali Muntari in the team for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
In an interview on Sikka FM, Mr. Nyarko said the former AC Milan player’s performance against Asante Kotoko in the President’s Cup should get him the call up.
“Sulley Muntari always give tailored measured passes and he needs to be in the Ghana’s squad which will face Nigeria in the upcoming World Cup Play offs,” he said.
Black Stars goalkeeper trainer Richard Kingson has also stated that a call up for Sulley Muntari is not far-fetched.
“Sulley Muntari did so well and I’m sure it will change the scenario about experienced players joining our local clubs,” he told Hot FM.
“Even though his fitness level is not up there, he was good on the day and surely we can’t rule out a call-up for Black Stars.”
Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for the doubleheader this week.
Ghana host Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup playoff on March 25 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling to Abuja for the second leg on March 29.
