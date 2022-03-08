Invite Sulley Muntari for World Cup playoffs against Nigeria – Oduro Nyarko to Otto Addo

In an interview on Sikka FM, Mr. Nyarko said the former AC Milan player’s performance against Asante Kotoko in the President’s Cup should get him the call up.

“Sulley Muntari always give tailored measured passes and he needs to be in the Ghana’s squad which will face Nigeria in the upcoming World Cup Play offs,” he said.

Black Stars goalkeeper trainer Richard Kingson has also stated that a call up for Sulley Muntari is not far-fetched.

“Sulley Muntari did so well and I’m sure it will change the scenario about experienced players joining our local clubs,” he told Hot FM.

Pulse Ghana

“Even though his fitness level is not up there, he was good on the day and surely we can’t rule out a call-up for Black Stars.”

Black Stars interim coach Otto Addo is expected to name his squad for the doubleheader this week.