Polo explains he can't recollect any infrastructural development that took place under the watch of Vanderpuye, but he has seen a lot under Asiamah's administration, which is the more reason why he will choose the latter over the former.

"I am struggling to see what Nii Lante did during his tenure as Sports Minister.”

“At least I have seen development and upgrading of sports infrastructure since Asiamah took over.”

“If you say Nii Lante brought structural reforms, what was the end product?"

"For me because of the infrastructure, I will go for Asiamah,” Polo remarked on Akoma FM.

Asiamah has been in charge since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) took office in 2017. He is the longest-serving sports minister since 2001. Under his watch, the Accra Sports Stadium has been renovated with Baba Yara Stadium currently undergoing renovation.