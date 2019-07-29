The young Ghanaian boxer is currently being trained by the experienced American boxing trainer.

“Isaac [Dogboe] came all the way from the UK but now he’s here at the Wild Card (Boxing Club). [He’ll be the] next world champion, next Manny Pacquiao,” Roach said in a video.

Dogboe’s career took a major hit following two successive losses to Mexico’s Emmanuel Navarette.

Last December, Dogboe lost his WBO super bantamweight title to Navarette following a one-sided bout.

It was the first professional defeat in the career of the Ghanaian after he lost by unanimous decision to his opponent.

Dogboe had a rematch with Navarette in May, but again fell flat against the Mexican.

This time, the Ghanaian could not last the entire 12 rounds, as he was handed a Technical Knockout (TKO) in the final round.

However, the 24-year-old has now turned to legendary trainer Roach to help him return to the top.

Roach is one of the best pugilism trainers in the world, and has trained more than 20 world champions.

The former American boxer has previously handled famous boxers, including Manny Pacquiao, Oscar de la Hoya and Mike Tyson.

And Roach has tipped Dogboe to follow in the footsteps of Filipino boxer Pacquiao in becoming a world champion.