Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woes

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Isco believes Cristiano Ronaldo forced his move away from Real Madrid so there is no need of crying loud over his exit at the moment that the Los Blancos are struggling to grind out the results.

Goals have been at a premium so far this term, but the Spaniard insists they have the quality to right their recent wrongs

"I miss [Dani] Carvajal, [Gareth] Bale," he said when asked about the Portuguese's absence."We can't look for solutions outside the club.

"In this squad we have many talented players so we can't cry over someone who didn't want to be here"

Julen Lopetegui has come under pressure with Los Blancos currently outside LaLiga Santander's European places, but Isco has joined many of his teammates in supporting the coach.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

"It would be crazy [to change coach]," he added.

"We have to work and we should throw ourselves forward."It is not only about the coach and I am confident that together we can have a great season".

Isco concluded by saying that although some on the outside enjoy seeing Real Madrid suffering, they are determined to bounce back and should not be written off.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

"It's not easy to understand this bad run but we have always known how to come back and we have always taken criticism."We have won four Champions Leagues in recent years.

"Many like to see us in a bad situation but we can never been