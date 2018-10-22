Pulse.com.gh logo
Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woes

The Spaniard says Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t want to stay at Real Madrid so they should cry over his exit.

  • Published:
Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woes play

Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woes

Isco believes Cristiano Ronaldo forced his move away from Real Madrid so there is no need of crying loud over his exit at the moment that the Los Blancos are struggling to grind out the results.

Goals have been at a premium so far this term, but the Spaniard insists they have the quality to right their recent wrongs

"I miss [Dani] Carvajal, [Gareth] Bale," he said when asked about the Portuguese's absence."We can't look for solutions outside the club.

"In this squad we have many talented players so we can't cry over someone who didn't want to be here"

Julen Lopetegui has come under pressure with Los Blancos currently outside LaLiga Santander's European places, but Isco has joined many of his teammates in supporting the coach.

"It would be crazy [to change coach]," he added.

"We have to work and we should throw ourselves forward."It is not only about the coach and I am confident that together we can have a great season".

Isco concluded by saying that although some on the outside enjoy seeing Real Madrid suffering, they are determined to bounce back and should not be written off.

"It's not easy to understand this bad run but we have always known how to come back and we have always taken criticism."We have won four Champions Leagues in recent years.

"Many like to see us in a bad situation but we can never been

