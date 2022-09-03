"It was a ridiculously bad decision" - David Moyes fumes as Mendy controversy costs West Ham against Chelsea

The Hammers thought they had levelled the game when Maxwell Cornet capitalised on a goalkeeping error to make it 2-2 in the 90th minute but the goal was ruled out because Jarrod Bowen was deemed to have fouled Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy in the buildup.

Of course, it didn’t go down well with West Ham manager David Moyes who had some strong words on the incident after the game.

David Moyes is an angry Hammer

When asked about the incident in the post-game interview, "well have you seen it?! The goalkeeper comes out and fumbles... then acts as if it's a shoulder injury! I thought 'there's no way he's overturning this'... it was a ridiculously bad decision."

"The goalkeeper tried to fake an injury on our first goal as well. So he's done the same on the second goal," Moyes said on Edouard Mendy’s involvement.

"Jarrod [Bowen] says he hasn't touched the goalkeeper at all. If anything, it might be a slight trailing foot, but the goalkeeper has already dropped the ball. He's faked a shoulder injury. It didn't affect him last 15 minutes," Moyes continued.

