Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle


Football 'It was very difficult': Sarri relief as Chelsea break down Newcastle

Maurizio Sarri said he was shocked by Newcastle's defensive approach as Chelsea snatched a dramatic 2-1 win at St James' Park on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Chelsea's Eden Hazard put his side on course for victory at Newcastle play

Chelsea's Eden Hazard put his side on course for victory at Newcastle

(AFP)

Maurizio Sarri said he was shocked by Newcastle's defensive approach as Chelsea snatched a dramatic 2-1 win at St James' Park on Sunday.

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez sent out his injury-hit team with a massed defence often featuring all 10 out-field players.

The ultra-cautious approach worked for 76 minutes as frustrated Chelsea struggled to break through.

Sarri's side finally took the lead through Eden Hazard's penalty.

But Joselu equalised for Newcastle only for a DeAndre Yedlin own goal three minutes from full time to seal Chelsea's third successive Premier League victory.

Sarri was pleased with the way his players kept plugging away against such a conservative opponent.

"I have never seen a Rafa Benitez side play with five defenders. I think it is very difficult to play here for every team - not only us," he said.

"The match was very difficult and it was impossible to have space. We were good, better in the second half, but it was very difficult.

"We were a bit unlucky when they scored to make it 1-1."

Newcastle complained that Fabian Schar's tackle on Marcos Alonso shouldn't have been a penalty, but Sarri refused to comment.

"I don't know I was far from the incident and I am not the referee, and I don't want to be a referee either," he said.

Saluting Belgium playmaker Hazard's display in his first start of the season, Sarri added: "Eden has played very well but maybe it was better if he played for only 75-80 minutes, but (Mateo) Kovacic asked me to be replaced so it was not possible."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Super Clash: Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak Super Clash Songne Yacouba scores brace as Kotoko thump Hearts of Oak
Football: Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back Football Witsel scores on Bundesliga debut as Dortmund roar back
Football: Five things we learned from the Premier League Football Five things we learned from the Premier League
Football: Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton Football Boyata goes from zero to hero as Celtic beat Hamilton
Football: Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win Football Mitrovic shines as Fulham earn first win
Football: Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle Football Chelsea leave it late as Yedlin own goal kills off Newcastle

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kuffourbullet
2 Boxing Here is the time for Isaac Dogboe-Magdaleno boutbullet
3 La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yetbullet
4 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to...bullet
6 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
7 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept...bullet
8 Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko...bullet
9 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana...bullet
10 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
5 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won Russia 2018bullet
6 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet
7 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
8 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for...bullet

Football

Watford's Roberto Pereyra celebrates scoring the team's first goal against Crystal Palace
Football Watford sink Palace to extend perfect start
Abramovich not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports
Abramovich Russian billionaire not ready to sell Chelsea FC - reports
Bayern Munich's Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy (R) is set to join Schalke for 16 million euros ($18.6m), according to reports on Sunday.
Football Germany midfielder Rudy quits Bayern for Schalke - reports
Marseille are hoping to sign Kevin Strootman from Roma
Football Roma coach confirms Strootman talks with Marseille