Italian giant AS Roma mercilessly troll Accra Great Olympics

Italian football giant AS Roma has trolled former Ghanaian premier league side Accra Great Olympics.

The AS Roma Twitter account as part of its policy to "shine" the "spotlight" on teams they follow, picked the city rivals of Accra Hearts of Oak as their "Team of the Day."

"Without a title since '74, they were relegated last season & then lost their Twitter password in May 2017, the Italian giant tweeted, making reference to club's dormant Twitter account and relegation. "They found it yesterday so things are looking up now!"

Olympics responded by authoring words that really has no meaning: "Hshsushsksmsbudkdorrueiekdodnsbsvsjssbs hdhsjsksdidkdleslsyeieiw ."

The Accra-based club has been struggling lately and has been relegated twice in the premier league.

The team now plays in the Division One league.

In April, the club restructured by forming new management committee led by Mr Olloboi Commodre.