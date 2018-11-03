Pulse.com.gh logo
Italian giant AS Roma mercilessly troll Accra Great Olympics

The AS Roma Twitter account as part of its policy to "shine" the "spotlight" on teams they follow, picked the city rivals of Accra Hearts of Oak as their "Team of the Day."

play

Italian football giant AS Roma has trolled former Ghanaian premier league side Accra Great Olympics.

READ MORE: Five Ghanaian players with university degree

"Without a title since '74, they were relegated last season & then lost their Twitter password in May 2017, the Italian giant tweeted, making reference to club's dormant Twitter account and relegation. "They found it yesterday so things are looking up now!"

 

Olympics responded by authoring words that really has no meaning: "Hshsushsksmsbudkdorrueiekdodnsbsvsjssbs hdhsjsksdidkdleslsyeieiw ."

The Accra-based club has been struggling lately and has been relegated twice in the premier league.

READ MORE: Nana Aba Anamoah is now a part of Accra Great Olympics

The team now plays in the Division One league.

In April, the club restructured by forming new management committee led by Mr Olloboi Commodre.

Betway Ghana gives away car to 23-year-old university students
The Football Leaks investigation claims current FIFA president Gianni Infantino negotiated a Financial Fair Play settlement directly with Manchester City when he worked at UEFA as general secretary
Football UEFA, PSG, Man City targeted in Football Leaks revelations
Dries Mertens (left) scored a hat-trick after Lorenzo Insigne's (right) opener as Napoli beat Empoli 5-1 in Serie A
Football Mertens hat-trick fires 'deadly' Napoli back to second in Serie A
Al-Ahly forward Walid Soliman celebrates after scoring
Football Soliman slots VAR penalties to give Ahly Champions League final edge
