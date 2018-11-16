Italian giants Roma congratulate Hearts of Oak

news

Accra Hearts of Oak have been applauded by AS Roma as the most followed Ghanaian club on social media.

Hearts were selected by AS Roma as their ‘Team of the Day’: they tweet something interesting about a club any part of the world and on Friday it was the turn of the Accra giants to feature.

AS Roma eulogized Heats of Oak feat as the most successful club in Ghana’s FA history with ten titles and as the second most successful club in the Ghanaian topflight league with 20 trophies, only Asante Kotoko have more- 23.

However AS Roma didn’t capture their continental successes: The Phobia as they are affectionately called won the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup in 2000 and 2005, respectively.

Hearts of Oak despite their numerous domestic successes are with a major title since 2008-09

Accra Hearts of Oak established on 11 November, 1911 is the oldest existing club in Ghana.