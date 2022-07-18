In what appeared to be a case of mistaken identity, the footballer was pressed to a car before being searched by one of the officers.
Video: Italian Police hold Tiemoue Bakayoko at gunpoint in a case of mistaken identity
A video circulating on social media shows on-loan AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko being held at gunpoint by the Police officers in Italy.
According to a report by the Mirror, the incident took place at the Porta Garibaldi area in the city of Milan on July 3, 2022.
In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bakayoko’s car seemed to have been stopped at a Police checkpoint.
He was then restrained by one of the officers and pushed against the side of a police car at gunpoint.
However, having realized that the victim was a famous footballer, the officer put up a surprised face as he finally released Bakayoko.
The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at AC Milan and made 18 appearances as the Rossoneri emerged champions of Serie A.
The France international is still a Chelsea player, although he appears not to be part of manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans.
Bakayoko joined the Blues in a £40million deal in the summer of 2017, having risen to prominence at Monaco.
