Video: Italian Police hold Tiemoue Bakayoko at gunpoint in a case of mistaken identity

According to a report by the Mirror, the incident took place at the Porta Garibaldi area in the city of Milan on July 3, 2022.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Bakayoko’s car seemed to have been stopped at a Police checkpoint.

He was then restrained by one of the officers and pushed against the side of a police car at gunpoint.

However, having realized that the victim was a famous footballer, the officer put up a surprised face as he finally released Bakayoko.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at AC Milan and made 18 appearances as the Rossoneri emerged champions of Serie A.

The France international is still a Chelsea player, although he appears not to be part of manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans.