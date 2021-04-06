Italy gives OK for fans at Euro 2020 matches in Rome

The European Championship will run until July 11 and is currently programmed to feature matches played in 11 other cities -- London, Munich, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Glasgow, Dublin and Copenhagen.

European football's governing body has given all 12 host cities until Wednesday to present their health plans to allow at least small numbers of fans into stadiums.

Cities that fail to guarantee fans for European Championship matches risk having their games relocated to other venues.

In March, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin made it clear he did not want any matches played "in front of empty stands" at the Euro.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini said recently that it would be a "great disappointment" for his Azzurri side to not play matches in Rome.