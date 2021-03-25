Italy open campaign with Northern Ireland win

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis won his 125th cap, the Rangers midfielder equalling the British international record of ex-England goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

The home side dominated early with Immobile having a shot on goal after 12 minutes, the Lazio striker chesting down an Alessandro Florenzi cross, straight into the hands of visiting keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

But two minutes later Berardi made no mistake, again off a Florenzi cross, sending in from a tight angle.

Emerson headed wide and Immobile threatened before sending in on his third attempt six minutes before the break off a Lorenzo Insigne cross.

Ian Baraclough's Northern Ireland are bidding to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986.