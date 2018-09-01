Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Italy's Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations League


Football Italy's Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations League

Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Saturday named a 31-man squad which included Nice striker Mario Balotelli and five new players including Monaco teenager Pietro Pellegri to face Poland and Portugal in the UEFA Nations League tournament.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Italy's coach Roberto Mancini unveils Nations League squad. play

Italy's coach Roberto Mancini unveils Nations League squad.

(AFP)

Italy coach Roberto Mancini on Saturday named a 31-man squad which included Nice striker Mario Balotelli and five new players including Monaco teenager Pietro Pellegri to face Poland and Portugal in the UEFA Nations League tournament.

The games against Poland in Bologna on Friday, September 7 and Portugal in Lisbon on September 10 will be Mancini's first official matches in charge of the Azzurri, who failed to qualify for the World Cup.

The former Inter Milan and Manchester City coach, who took over last May, had already called up Balotelli for three friendlies in June.

But it will be the first call-up for 17-year-old Pellegri, who scored his first Ligue 1 goal on August 26 in a 2-1 defeat by his team Monaco to Bordeaux.

Pellegri started his career in Genoa and in December 2016 became the youngest player to debut in Serie A.

Mancini also handed maiden call-ups to Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno, defenders Manuel Lazzari (Spal) and Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) and Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo.

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini returns to the squad for the first time since Italy's World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden last November.

Players will arrive at the national team's Coverciano training ground outside Florence to begin work on Monday morning.

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Mattia Perin (Juventus), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino);

Defenders: Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Mattia Caldara (AC Milan), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Domenico Criscito (Genoa), Emerson Palmieri Dos Santos (Chelsea/ENG), Manuel Lazzari (Spal), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Davide Zappacosta (Chelsea/ENG)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Cagliari), Marco Benassi (Fiorentina), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Jorginho (Chelsea/ENG), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma);

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Nice/FRA), Andrea Belotti (Torino), Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Giacomo Bonaventura (AC Milan), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Pietro Pellegri (Monaco/FRA), Simone Zaza (Torino).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Video: Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce
Football: Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes Football Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes
Football: Suleymanov late show sees Krasnodar stun champions Lokomotiv Football Suleymanov late show sees Krasnodar stun champions Lokomotiv
Football: Celta defeat a 'wake-up call' for Atletico, says Simeone Football Celta defeat a 'wake-up call' for Atletico, says Simeone
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut
Football: Goretzka scores first Bayern goal in Stuttgart rout Football Goretzka scores first Bayern goal in Stuttgart rout

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
3 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
5 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi et...bullet
6 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
7 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet
8 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet
9 Football News Samuel Eto’o to buy house for former...bullet
10 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Chelsea star Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth
Football Sarri insists more to come despite perfect start from Chelsea
Kylian Mbappe hurdles a challenge from Teji Savanier in PSG's win at Nimes -- both players were sent off after clashing late on
Football I'd do it again, says Mbappe after red card
Jumping for joy: Kyle Walker score a stunning second goal for Manchester City
Football Liverpool, Chelsea remain perfect, City maintain chase
Match winner: Kyle Walker's first goal for three years gave Manchester City a 2-1 win over Newcastle
Football Walker winner allows City to celebrate decade of Abu Dhabi glory