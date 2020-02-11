Boateng joined the Turkish side on deadline day of the January transfer window and looks to have settled already in.

The 32-year-old made his debut for the club last Saturday, having been introduced as a second half substitute.

The Ghanaian replaced Adem Ljajic in the 46th minute, and went ahead to score in the 70th minute as Besiktas won 3-0 against Gaziantep FK.

Speaking about his stay in Turkey so far, Boateng said Besiktas is a big club and compared the quality of his teammates to that of former clubs AC Milan and Barcelona.

“So far, everything is positive. You know, I played in many different clubs from all over the world. When I compare it to clubs like Barcelona and Milan, I can easily say this. The team is also really great, I think there are many quality players,” he said in an in-house interview with the club.

“I was a little surprised by what I saw after coming to Besiktas to tell the truth. Of course, I knew Besiktas was a big club, but when you don't get into it, you cannot see some things.

“I saw that the level of professionalism here is very high. I saw that the structure of the club was very solid. On the one hand, this shows that there is a lot of pressure and there is a lot of work to be done,” he added.

The former Ghana international has joined Besiktas on loan from the Italian side Fiorentina until the end of the season.

The Turkish side, however, has an option to make the move permanent after the six-month loan deal.