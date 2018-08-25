Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'It's a mystery': VAR sparks controversy in new Bundesliga season


Football 'It's a mystery': VAR sparks controversy in new Bundesliga season

The video assistant referee (VAR) has made a controversial start to the new Bundesliga season in Germany which left Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann fuming.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann was furious after the VAR failed to over-rule a penalty against his side in Bayern Munich's 3-1 win on Friday night on the opening weekend of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season. play

Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann was furious after the VAR failed to over-rule a penalty against his side in Bayern Munich's 3-1 win on Friday night on the opening weekend of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.

(dpa/AFP)

The video assistant referee (VAR) has made a controversial start to the new Bundesliga season in Germany which left Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann fuming.

The VAR worked well at the World Cup in Russia, but added to its blighted reputation in Germany during Bayern Munich's 3-1 win over Hoffenheim on Friday.

With the scores at 1-1 late in the opening league game of the season, Nagelsmann was incensed when Bayern were awarded a penalty after Franck Ribery went down in the area following a Havard Nordtveit tackle.

Replays showed Bayern's French winger jumped over Nordtveit and no contact was made, but the VAR failed to intervene after referee Bastian Dankert awarded the penalty.

"Why the buildup to the penalty was not checked is a mystery to me," scolded Nagelsmann, 31, who will leave Hoffenheim at the end of the season to coach RB Leipzig.

"Football is a contact sport and if the player is blocked, but there is no contact, then it is not a foul -- it's marginal.

"Where were the video assistants?"

Robert Lewandowski took the resulting penalty, but when his shot was saved, Arjen Robben tapped home the rebound.

However, the penalty had to be retaken as the VAR spotted that the Dutchman entered the area too early and Lewandowski finally converted the spot kick on 82 minutes.

Robben then added a third goal in added time as defending champions Bayern made a winning start in their bid to claim a seventh straight league title.

"There was a stupid period of video watching," fumed Nagelsmann, who will make his Champions League debut with Hoffenheim this season.

He said: "You don't need to have 14 screens in Cologne," where the VAR is based for Bundesliga matches. "Put on extra screens in the stadium. It would cost less and we don't always have this switching back and forth."

Both Bayern's new coach Niko Kovac and director of sport Hasan Salihamidzic agreed with Nagelsmann over the penalty.

"I don't think it was crystal clear - I would not have given it," admitted Kovac, while Salihamidzic agreed "it was a bit strange".

Thomas Mueller, who scored Bayern's opening first-half goal, joked that the VAR gives fans value for money.

"It's an automatic extra time, because the spectators at least get more for their cash."

However, Mueller's jokes aside, Friday's VAR controversy does little to help the much-maligned system in Germany, where it has started its second season.

The VAR endured a turbulent debut in the 2017/18 season as German players, fans and pundits complained about long delays in making decisions, which were often then bemusing.

Embarrassingly, Hellmut Krug, the Bundesliga's former VAR chief, was replaced last November amid allegations he influenced decisions to help Schalke -- the team he supports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kufour Photos When Arsene Wenger met ex-prez John Kufour
Otumfuo Cup: Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly Otumfuo Cup Barcelona officials in Ghana to meet Kotoko over friendly
English Premier League: Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion English Premier League Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu gears up for Chelsea reunion
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey tips Atletico Madrid to win Champions League this season
Serie A: Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United Serie A Here is why Ronaldo chose Juventus over Manchester United
La Liga: This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet La Liga This is why Real Madrid haven’t signed Eden Hazard yet

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with his...bullet
2 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
3 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
4 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are...bullet
8 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
9 Bad Side 4 footballers who ruined their careers with off...bullet
10 Atletico Madrid Thomas Partey apologises after...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
4 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Yannick Bolasie has joined Aston Villa on a season-long loan
Football Aston Villa boost promotion push with Bolasie capture
Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend
Preview Kotoko revive rivalry with Hearts this weekend
Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Juventus has pushed the club's stock market valuation over the billion-euro mark
Football Ronaldo set for Turin debut as Juventus break billion-euro mark on stock exchange
France winger Kingsley Coman is set to be sidelined 'for weeks' after the Bayern Munich star tore ankle ligaments for the second time this year in Friday's 3-1 win over Hoffenheim on the opening day of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.
Football Bayern star Coman 'out for weeks' after second ankle injury of 2018