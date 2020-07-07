The former Tottenham player wasn’t a member of the Black Stars team that participated in the 2006 FIFA World Cup as Ghana reached the round of 16 in their debut appearance.

Kevin-Prince Boateng was however included in the team in 2010 FIFA World Cup held in South Africa as Ghana reached the last eight of the Mundial and only missed out on the semis through penalty shoot after losing to Uruguay.

Veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah believes Kevin-Prince Boateng put up a great display in the tournament and his inclusion was a major boost to the Black Stars, but it is a shame that such a player can no longer play for the senior male national football team of Ghana because of what has got nothing to do with football.

“We don’t say much about Kevin-Prince Boateng but I thought he was a huge addition to the team. I thought he made a lot of impacts. The ease with which he cut through the defense of the US to score with his weaker foot was absolutely incredible,” he told GTV Sports Plus.

“Kevin for me, after he left the team was the missing jigsaw but of course we know what happened but I thought anytime he was on the team he was incredible. It’s such a shame that we lost him due to reasons that has nothing to do with football”.

“Before he joined the team, Essien was the kingpin and that was the time were missing the services of Michael Essien. He played so well that and oiled the midfield to an extent that we all forgot about the fact that Essien was missing in the team”, he said.

John Paintsil, Ghana’s right back in that tournament described Kevin as a great character.

“Kevin is somebody that goes where he wants. A great player and character who will fight to the end. And I think he give more pressure to the defenders. He is a player that when he has the ball unless you foul him”.

It would be recalled that Kevin-Prince Boateng and Sulley Muntari was thrown out of the camp of the Black Stars during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil after they were accused of indecent behaviour.

The Commission of Inquiry set up by the President of the Republic of Ghana to investigate events before during and after the Brazil 2010 World Cup recommended that the two players should barred from the national team unless they render an unqualified apology for their behaviour and a government white paper approved it.

Sulley Muntari has rendered an unqualified apology for his action, but Kevin-Prince Boateng is yet to do so and he has since not been handed a call-up to the national team.