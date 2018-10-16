news

Jose Mourinho is a man under serious pressure and unless things change quickly he may soon face the sack at Manchester United.

The Red Devils boss has superintended over a poor run of form, which has seen the club win just four of their opening eight league games.

Currently, Man United sits on eighth position on the Premier League table, with a crunch tie against Chelsea to come after the international break.

However, one of the biggest problems at Old Trafford currently is the lack of genuine player quality in some key areas.

While Mourinho has previously lamented the club’s refusal to spend, it has emerged that the Portuguese is bent on bolstering his squad in the January transfer window.

Below are four players Mourinho may want to sign in the winter window:

1. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is believed to be one of Jose Mourinho’s biggest targets in the January transfer window.

In fact, the Portuguese targeted the Serb last summer but was unable to bring him to Old Trafford due to restriction from the club’s hierarchy.

However, it has emerged that Man United will return with another bid to try to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to join the Red Devils in January.

2. Nikola Milenkovic

There is no doubt that Manchester United is in dire need of a central defender and the name Nikola Milenkovic has popped up.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Fiorentina defender is a target that Mourinho wants to bring to Old Trafford to bolster his defense.

3. Ivan Perisic

Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic is also another player that Jose Mourinho is looking to bring to Old Trafford in the January window.

The Croatia attacker played a key role as his nation reached the final of the 2018 World Cup. In fact, Man United has been after the Croat since the beginning of the year and could return in an attempt to sign him.

4. Ante Rebic

From one Croatia player to another, Ante Rebic was another star of the 2018 World Cup. The Eintracht Frankfurt winger was also rumoured to be a Man United target but the move did not materialise.

It is believed that Mourinho sees the Serbian is a perfect fit for Man United problematic right wing position and could bid for him in January.