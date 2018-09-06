Ivan Rakitic names Modric as his best player in the world

news

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has snubbed Lionel Messi in naming his best player for the year 2018.

The former Sevilla midfielder believes international teammate Luka Modric is a worthier winner of the 2018 world best player award than any other player.

Rakitic and Modric both played starring roles as Croatia made it to the final of the World Cup, losing 4-2 to France.

But the Real Madrid midfielder had also won the Uefa Champions League two months prior, helping Los Blancos to a third successive triumph in the competition.

Rakitic believes his compatriot is currently the best player in the world and hopes that Modric adds the Ballon d’Or to his capture of the European Best Player Award.

"Luka is now La Liga's big gun, he is the best player in the world this year and we Croats are very proud of him," the Barca midfielder told Goal.

"I wish him that last prize that is left for him to win [the Ballon d'Or] because he absolutely deserves it."

He added: "Those that are jealous of Luka, let them die in their jealousy!

"I am proud of him and as happy as if I was winning those awards!

"We've been together in national team for 11 years, went through a lot, I love him as my brother.

"I am happy he decided to stay in national team, I don't know what my decision would have been if he retired."

Modric beat off stiff competition from Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah to win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award, held last week.

It now remains to be seen if he would win the FIFA the Best Award, where he has again been nominated with the aforementioned duo.