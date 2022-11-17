RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Premier League: Brentford striker Ivan Toney charged with 232 breaches of betting rules

Ifeanyi Ufomadu

Ivan Toney could be banned for several months after he was charged by the Football Association with alleged breaches of gambling laws.

Brentford Striker Ivan Toney

The Brentford striker, who has been in great form this season, scoring 11 goals in 16 games, was charged on Wednesday by the English FA. The decision to charge Toney came after the FA concluded an investigation into gambling irregularities that spanned over a period of four years.

“Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules,” the FA said in a statement.

“It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA rule E8 232 times between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021.”

The FA gambling rules insist that footballers who play in England are banned from making any type of bets on football or requesting for others to do so on their behalf.

The FA’s rule E8 also bans the sharing of privileged information for the purposes of betting. Sanctions for this kind of offense can be very hard-hitting.

Considering recent examples, especially Kieran Trippier from 2020, Ivan Toney could be facing several months out if found guilty.

Kieran Trippier was banned from playing for 10 weeks and fined £70,000 after he was found to have shared information about his upcoming transfer to Atlético Madrid with his friends.

