‘Security are rude, they don’t’ allow fans take photos with me’ – Former Miss Croatia fumes

Emmanuel Ayamga

Popular Croatian fan and model Ivana Knoll says the security in Qatar are being rude to her by not allowing fans to take photos with her.

Ivana, who is also a former Miss Croatia winner, has gone viral a number of times at the ongoing Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The model and influencer usually shows up at the games of Croatia dressed him skimpy and sultry outfits.

She became an internet sensation when she graced Croatia’s opening World Cup game against Morocco and has since been present at every other game they play.

Ivana was at the stadium to witness her country bow out of the tournament when they were defeated 3-0 by Argentina in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Speaking before that game, she noted that the security at the World Cup have been rude by preventing fans from taking photos with her.

“They don’t allow the fans to take photos with me or pose for photos down here on the railing," Knoll said, as quoted by Bild.

“I then asked them why they were so rude. It’s really great. No one has ever told me to cover up. Everyone wants photos with me, even the locals. Only on Twitter was there a negative reaction from a Qatari. But he probably just wanted attention.”

Ivana’s followers on social media have grown exponentially since the World Cup started, with her Instagram account surpassing two million followers recently.

Emmanuel Ayamga
