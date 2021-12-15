I’ve been coaching Hasaacas Ladies for 18 years without salary – Yusif Basigi

He is also the most successful manager in Ghana’s women’s game after guiding the Sekondi-based side to several laurels.

“I have been coaching Hasaacas Ladies for 18 years. I'm the first coach of the team when it was formed in June 2003,” Basigi told Accra-based Angel FM.

“I have coached all these years without a salary. My joy is seeing a lot of young girls transforming their lives through football.”

It has been a hugely successful year for Hasaacas Ladies, who have won an unprecedented five trophies in 2021.

The team won the Ghana Women’s Premier League, FA Cup, WAFU Zone B title, Ghana Super Cup and the First Lady’s Cup.

Hasaacas Ladies also narrowly missed out on winning the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, where they finished as runners-up to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.

Basigi said six players from the team’s quintuple-winning side are set to leave after receiving offers from clubs abroad.