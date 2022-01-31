RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I’ve never been happy with Gyan, he reported me to Kufuor’ – MP reveals

Emmanuel Ayamga

The MP for Adansi Asokwa, Kwabena Tahir (KT) Hammond has revealed that Asamoah Gyan reported him to former President John Agyekum Kufuor for criticising the Black Stars.

The outspoken lawmaker said the striker wanted the ex-President to “punish” him for calling out the national team over their poor performance.

Mr. Hammond said the incident happened during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which was hosted in Ghana.

“During the 2008 AFCON, Asamoah Gyan reported me to President Kufour that I’ve made a statement to the effect that they were messing with our hearts so Mr. Kufuor, should do whatever was in his power to punish me or something,” he said in Parliament last Wednesday, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“I wasn’t there, but you know even walls have ears. So those who were there came and told me, ‘Asamoah Gyan has reported you to the President,” he said. Somehow, however, the President did not take any actions against him.

“[Obviously] the President had got so many national matters on his mind. I’m sure this one escaped him. So I waited for his call, but the call never came. So I’ve never been happy with him up to today and come to us with the penalty.”

Mr. Hammond has been one of the biggest critics of the Black Stars following their disappointing group-stage exit from the 2021 AFCON.

He is on record to that said that the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, will be fired if Milovan Rajevac remained as Ghana coach.

Meanwhile, Rajevac has since been dismissed, with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) currently in the process of appointing a new Black Stars coach.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

