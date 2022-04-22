I’ve never tasted alcohol in my life – Asamoah Gyan

The 36-year-old further revealed that comedy makes him happy and named Dr. Likee as one of his favourite comedians.

“I’ve never tasted alcohol in my life, I go to parties, I do parties but I don’t drink any alcohol. What makes me happy is a comedy, I like Dr. Likee,” he said on Angel FM.

In a separate interview with Asaase Radio, Gyan said his senior brother Baffour Gyan was treated unfairly when he was dropped for the 2006 World Cup despite featuring heavily in the qualifiers.

The former Black Stars captain is of the view that it is unfair to drop players who toil during the qualification period and replace them with others who never kicked a ball.

According to him, any new players who will be added to the team must prove that they are better than the ones already in the squad.

“It happened to my brother [Baffour Gyan]. In 2006 [when Ghana qualified for the World Cup for the first time], he played 90 per cent of the qualifiers and then they brought strikers who had never tasted one game [for the tournament in Germany]. He was on the standby [list],” he told Asaase Radio.

“That was when my brother gave up on football. He doesn’t follow football, he doesn’t watch it, he doesn’t like it, he’s purely a businessman. Sometimes people have to be treated fairly.”

Gyan added: “No player would like to be [left out], especially having played all the games. When these players come, they don’t even play one game. They just sit on the bench, get their bonuses and go, they don’t compete.

“If they bring these players, they have to show us something, they have to prove to people that they deserve to get into the team, that’s all I want. We all want the national team to be better.”

The Black Stars booked their ticket to the World Cup in Qatar in March following a 1-1 aggregate scoreline against rivals Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs.

Since qualifying, a number of foreign-born players have reportedly expressed interest in joining the West African side for the Mundial.

The Ghana FA is currently on the radar of England-born players Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tariq Lamptey and Eddie Nketiah.