‘I’ve paid my dues’ – Asamoah Gyan ready to become CAF ambassador

He joined the likes of Ivory Coast’s Didier Drogba and Senegal’s El Hadji Diouf to conduct the draw, which saw Ghana pitted against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon in Group C.

Pulse Ghana

The striker noted that he was honoured to be part of the draw, while stating that he’s ready to occupy any ambassadorial role offered by CAF.

“I feel honoured to be one of the guys at the AFCON draw. Special thanks to CAF for the recognition,” he told TV3.

“I never plan about doing anything. I believe in destiny. Anytime CAF feel like they want to use me for an ambassadorial job, why not? I have paid my dues.”

The 35-year-old further stated that he is not bothered by the fact that some people do not like him.

The former Sunderland forward believes it is impossible to win the love of everybody, adding that there is the need for a balance.

“A lot of things happen when you’re up there. In life, I don’t think it’s good for everybody to like you. When everybody likes you, you do the wrong thing and think it’s the right thing.