Frimpong shocked the football fraternity when he announced his retirement from the beautiful game at age 27.

Frimpong who joined Arsenal at the age of nine and played six times for the first team has been battling with knee injury for the past five years.

And the free agent, who last played for Turkish outfit Ermis Aradippou in 2017, has decided it is time to hang up his boots.

“It is with great sadness I have decided to retire from professional football,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

“I have had problems with my knee for the last five years or so and have got back to playing at a professional level.

“But since November 2017 I haven't been in action as I had a tear in my knee ligament.

Jack Wilshire who was Emmanuel Frimpong’s teammate at Arsenal has paid tribute to the former Ghanaian international.

"From under 11’s to first team…Frimmy it was a pleasure my friend! Good luck to you and your family in the future mate. Happy retirement @IAMFRIMPONG26” Wilshere tweeted after Frimpong's retirement broke out.