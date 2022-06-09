RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jan Koller, others arrive in Ghana for Dortmund Legends vs African Giants game

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Some legends of Borussia Dortmund have touched down in Ghana for the BVB Legends Ghana Tour 2022.

The tour will be heralded by a game between African Giants and Dortmund Legends on June 11, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

On Wednesday, a contingent from the German giants touched down at the Kotoka International Airport and were welcomed with a colourful ceremony.

Among the legends who have arrived in Ghana are Champions League winner Karl Heinze Riedle, Jan Koller and ex-goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller.

The aforementioned will represent the Dortmund team during Saturday’s game, which is expected to have a full house.

Meanwhile, the African Giants team will be captained by Ghanaian great and former Olympique Marseille star Abedi Pele Ayew.

Others are former Bayern Munich defender Sammy Kuffour, as well as ex-Dortmund players Ibrahim Tanko and Sunday Oliseh.

Ghana and Dortmund currently enjoy a great relationship, with the club allowing their assistant manager Otto Addo to take charge of the Black Stars earlier this year.

Addo was appointed as Ghana’s interim coach in February, but still serves as a scout and assistant trainer at Dortmund.

The 42-year-old went ahead to guide Ghana to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup following victory on away goals against West African rivals Nigeria.

His tenure as Black Stars head coach has since been extended till after the World Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

